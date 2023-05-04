Nigeria: WAEC Announces Date for Commencement of 2023 Examination

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced this at a pre-examination press briefing Thursday in Lagos.

The 2023 school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will hold for seven weeks, spanning 8 May to 23 June.

The Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, in his remarks noted that a total of 1,621,853 candidates across 20,851 government and private schools registered for the examination.

The new development is coming as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is rounding off the 2023 edition of its entrance examinations into tertiary institutions.

JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission seekers nationwide, and this year's examination which was scheduled to hold between 25 April and 2 May has been extended to Saturday 6 May for candidates who missed the examination for genuine reasons.

Examination bodies in Nigeria including WAEC, JAMB, National Examination Council (NECO), among others, have always compared notes to adjust their calendars towards avoiding clash of activities.

Most times the same candidates sit the different examinations, and the examination bodies have said it is good to protect their interests by avoiding clashes of timetables.

