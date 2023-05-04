Nigeria: WAEC Announces Date for Commencement of 2023 Examination

4 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced this at a pre-examination press briefing Thursday in Lagos.

The 2023 school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will hold for seven weeks, spanning 8 May to 23 June.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced this at a pre-examination press briefing Thursday in Lagos.

The Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, in his remarks noted that a total of 1,621,853 candidates across 20,851 government and private schools registered for the examination.

The new development is coming as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is rounding off the 2023 edition of its entrance examinations into tertiary institutions.

JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission seekers nationwide, and this year's examination which was scheduled to hold between 25 April and 2 May has been extended to Saturday 6 May for candidates who missed the examination for genuine reasons.

Examination bodies in Nigeria including WAEC, JAMB, National Examination Council (NECO), among others, have always compared notes to adjust their calendars towards avoiding clash of activities.

Most times the same candidates sit the different examinations, and the examination bodies have said it is good to protect their interests by avoiding clashes of timetables.

Details shortly.....

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.