Liberia Doesn't Need Coalition Political Parties to Develop, MPC Political Leader Simeon Freeman Says

The political leader of the opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman, says it was now time Liberians reduce their expectations of politicians forming a coalition to win elections to develop the country.

"From all indications, coalition is not working for Liberia. It is now time Liberians focus individuals on a particular ticket can offer the country."

Instead of politicians crying around looking for who to form a team to win elections opposition leaders should be explaining their vision for Liberia so that Liberians can evaluate all of them before going to the polls, Freeman added.

He called on his fellow politicians to desist from attacking each other stop the attacks on each other and focus on what they can do for Liberians instead.

"Forget about who you pick as running mate, because that's not important, once you going for election it's a matter of you choose a running mate.

He then identified opposition unity as key to defeating incumbent president George Weah. Taking a cue from the 2020 senatorial elections where the opposition political parties won majority seats across the county, the MPC political leader Liberians need a leader that will provide a direction to ensure peace and unity rather than someone who will be mocking his rivals.

"I want politicians who will be telling the public his plans to solve the controversy of healthcare, education and the poor state of the economy," he said, adding: "Road development across the country is another serious topic that should be discussed by politicians seeking to get elected and not too much talking."

He said the Liberians are suffering and was now time the opposition to galvanize their strength to redeem the country. "But this can not be done without the opposition coming together and redeem Liberia by submitting to the people an individual who can address Liberia's problems Let's forget about this whole idea of forming a coalition to just win elections, leaving the country at the same stage of poverty.'

The MPC political leader said Liberians don't need a leader that will only sit and talk without affecting change on the major issues the country is faced with.

"I suspect that the Liberians are more concerned about a leader that will transform their lives, and one who has the country and its people at heart."

" In 2017, we came together as united opposition leaders, and at the end, we saw the CDC coming to state power and we can still do it but this time around the focus shouldn't be the forming of a coalition. Our focus should be who will be on the coalition ticket and what he or she has to offer".

Commenting on what he would do for Liberia when elected president, Freeman said: "Under the MPC administration I will make sure Liberia produces rice that will be available to all citizens throughout our the country."

"Liberia is still challenged for the past 40 years, and President Weah is not the cause of the problem. Our people are jobless, hopeless and they need a leader that will work in their interest, not someone who doesn't have any vision for the country and its people."