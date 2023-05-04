Liberia: Wife Seeks Justice for Ailing Husband Who's an Employee of Arcelormittal Liberia

Monrovia — Mrs. Ann-Dora Gbormie, wife of Ambrose John Gbormie, superintendent, Local Government Affairs of ArcelorMittal-Liberia, has accused the company of "discriminatory actions", which she says has caused her husband to lose sight in his right eye.

In a statement, she also announced the filing of a complaint and requesting an immediate investigation into a series of 'discriminatory action' carried out by Mr. Marcus Wleh, head of Government Relations of the company.

But in response to an inquiry made by FrontPageAfrica, Mr. Winston Mr. Winston Daryoue, of the communication department of the company, said he could not speak to the allegations, as the company has already been contacted by someone representing the interest of Mr. Gbormie.

" ArcelorMittal has been contacted on this matter by someone said to be representing the interest of Mr. Gbormie. As this is personnel related, we cannot further discuss the details in the press."

"This situation is causing emotional and traumatic experiences as well as grave financial consequences including indebtedness to the Thomas Jefferson Hospital and Wills Eye Hospital in the amount of US$375,000."

Background

She furthered stated that, in accordance with AML annual leave policy, at the beginning of 2021, Ambrose requested a leave with the intention to travel to the United States of America, to seek medical treatment in May 2021. Though the Human Resource Manager approved the leave request, Mr. Wleh refused to approve the leave despite being informed of Ambrose's health situation that needed urgent care.

"I made calls to Mr. Wleh explaining the urgency for my husband to be granted permission to seek medical care. While preparations were being made, Mr. Wleh ordered the immediate suspension of my husband without any justification nor recognition of the fact that his subordinate officer needed urgent medical attention. Instead, my husband was suspended for one month without pay.

"Due to these disturbances, my husband abandoned his plans because his boss, Mr. Wleh indicated that his annual leave was not approved and if he violated his orders, he would immediately be dismissed. My husband and I collectively pleaded with Mr. Wleh that annual leave was needed to attend to a medical emergency. Despite many futile attempts to convince Mr. Wleh, a suspension letter and later a dismissal letter were received via email."

She also said upon the intervention of the Nimba County Legislative Caucus, Mr. Wleh stated that he would only consider her husband's reinstatement if a letter of apology with reference to taking leave was written.

Following a telephone discussion with some members of the Nimba County Legislative Caucus including its Chairman, Senator Prince Y. Johnson and Co-Chair, Hon. Johnson Gwegilo, an intervention was made to the previous CEO, Scott Lowe, to reconsider the dismissal action and her husband was asked to return to work.

"As a result, my husband was denied his annual leave for 2021 and the opportunity to access timely and quality medical care," she said.

"In December 2021, my husband informed me that his vision had worsened and his boss had not granted him an excuse to seek treatment at JFK Medical Center. Again, I called Mr. Wleh to explain the situation.

"It was close to a week before an excuse was granted. Upon examination at JFK, Doctor's said it was late and nothing could be done to save my husband's sight. The doctor at JFK indicated that an early intervention could have produced a more favorable outcome.

"I immediately arranged for my husband to travel to Accra, Ghana for treatment. Again, the situation of getting an excuse took two weeks. While in Accra, Ghana, the doctors feared that my husband's situation would further worsen if not addressed at an advanced medical facility."

She also claimed that while her husband was in the USA receiving treatment, he was reportedly harassed for many days via emails and phone calls to return to work even while admitted at the Thomas Jefferson Hospital after brain surgery.

Doctors at Thomas Jefferson Hospital even placed a call to Dr. Williams explaining the severity of his illness. However, he continued receiving constant threats of dismissal again which adversely affected his recovery process, she said.

"After a final warning to return home, my husband forcefully returned in June 2022 without ending his prescribed treatment and medical procedures. In November 2022, my husband took advantage of accumulated days for medical leave and travelled back to end his treatment. Again, he received constant threats of dismissal which again had an adverse impact on his recovery. He has been admitted several times because of these threats and Mr. Wleh's insensitivity to the mental and physical conditions of his staff," she said.

In March 2023, she said, having received an email from the HR Department notifying her that as of the 1st of April 2023, Ambrose will be removed from the payroll and all other benefits he is entitled to will be immediately halted.

"Based on these incidents mentioned above, Ambrose's health condition deteriorated as result of tension and stress received from Mr. Wleh as well as his boss inability to make timely decisions which has caused my husband to become permanently disabled. The work environment within my husband's assigned department was extremely hostile and sadly no redress was provided by the HR Department though these issues were brought to the department's attention.

"Our family is deeply hurt and disappointed over this form of treatment. We strongly believe that Ambrose's health condition would not have worsened if his boss, Mr. Marcus Wleh had taken timely actions without any form of malice and discrimination.

"In view of the above, I kindly request an investigation into this matter as well as your consideration for my husband to be retired as of December 31, 2023 since he has served the company diligently for a period of eleven years."

"The decision taken by the Human Resource Department based on Mr. Wleh's recommendation to terminate the services of a staff who have contributed immensely towards the goals and objectives of your company seems rather harsh and unfair particularly, at a time he has become partially blind as a result of his boss' failure to act appropriately."