Liberia: University Lecturers Pledge Support for Boakai Election

Monrovia — A group of professionals, under the banner "University Lecturers for Boakai Elections (ULBE)," have pledged their support for the Unity Party standard-bearer, Joseph Nyumah-Boakai, in the 2023 Presidential elections.

According to the group's President, Dr. Isaac Podah, the group also includes other professionals, such as doctors, accountants, nurses, and engineers, who have agreed to work together to ensure that the Unity Party candidate receives a resounding victory in the elections scheduled for October 10, 2023.

Dr. Podah said, "Ambassador Boakai is well-experienced and well-qualified to redeem this country. Right now, corruption is still high because this government has turned most of the Anti-graft institutions into toothless bulldogs. This is all because we have incompetent people placed in a bureaucracy of party mandate."

He accused the CDC government of President George Weah of failing to ensure that most sectors, including education, health, and security, are improved under his leadership.

He said, "Because of this government's free education policy, the quality of education has dropped, and the number of students has increased with the government providing no subsidies to schools."

Since its establishment, the group has organized sub-chapters in Counties, including Margibi, Bong, and Nimba Counties, and it is expected that other chapters will be established in other counties shortly.

Recently, the group was involved in voluntary civic voter education by creating awareness of the importance for citizens to participate in the ongoing voter registration process to enable them to vote.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While in Margibi County, Mr. Saa David Nyuma, the group's vice-chair for mobilization and recruitment, said that if Liberians are to achieve the aspiration for a better future, it will largely depend on how they vote in the decisive general and presidential election in October.

"Let us demonstrate our desire for, and commitment to, ensure a better future by mobilizing our families, friends, and neighbors to register and obtain their voting cards, adding that our vote is the key. In the end, a local leadership structure was established and commissioned to conduct civic education across the county."

In further remarks, the leadership expressed gratitude and willingness as foot soldiers to carry out more mobilization and recruitment that will see thousands of Margibians coming together to support this great initiative. He thanked ULBE leadership and all those supporting the movement.

For his part, ULBE President, Dr. Isaac P. Podah, showed gratitude to the participants for joining the movement and encouraged them to be vigilant in the implementation of ULBE's activities.

While in Bong County, ULBE also met with key stakeholders, prominent citizens, alongside the Unity Party Bong County leadership in Gbarnga City. A consultative meeting was held with key discussions on the importance of establishing cells in every education district to ensure Liberia's emancipation and as well as sensitizing citizens of their civic responsibility to participate in the biometric voter registration exercise.