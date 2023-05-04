Sudan: FALAS Urges Fighting Groups in Sudan to Seek the Path of 'Non-Military Solution'

UNHCR has set up a transit centre in Renk in South Sudan for people fleeing violence in Sudan.

Monrovia — The Federation of African Law Students (FALAS) is warning every faction group fighting in Sudan to put an end to the long civil war that has caused the loss of thousands of lives.

FALAS is an umbrella organization of Law Students across the African Continent with a vision to unify the African Voice.

Siaffa Bahn Kemokai is the president of FALAS and a student of the Louis Arthur Grimes School.

FALAS press release signed by its president Kemokai stressed that crimes against civilians have been documented to make individuals who have perpetrated atrocity in Sudan be held liable for their crimes committed.

"Finally, FALAS joins the well-meaning voices of Sudanese, regional, and international civil society and human rights organizations to resolutely warn fighting groups and other belligerent parties and individuals to seek a path of the non-military solution to the ongoing conflict in Sudan," FALAS president said.

Kemokai added: "As reported, perpetrators of war crimes against civilians are been documented and would be used as evidence to support future prosecution of wrongdoers in line with existing international conventions and protocols against same."

FALAS also maintains that leaders of the warring factions in the conflict will be individually liable for the current "egregious" human rights violation in Sudan.

FALAS further calls on leaders of Africa to be steadfast in putting to an end the prolonged civil unrest in Sudan.

"Additionally, FALLAS urges the African Union to take immediate steps to end the awful carnage," the statement quoted.

The statement added: "Article 4 (h) of the AU Constitutive (AUC) provides 'the right of the Union to intervene in a Member State under a decision of the Assembly in respect of grave circumstances, namely: war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. Also, so AUC condemns and rejects the unconstitutional changes of governments in Africa."