Liberia: Citizens Urge Their Government to Tackle Climate Change

Monrovia — Liberians say the government is responsible for fighting climate change and needs to do "a lot more" to limit it, the latest Afrobarometer survey shows.

A majority of citizens who have heard of climate change say it is making life in the country worse. But about four in 10 Liberians are still unfamiliar with the phenomenon.

Besides the government, respondents also look to other key stakeholders - including business and industry, developed countries, and ordinary citizens - to do a lot more to limit climate change.

Key findings:

In Liberia, 61% of adults say they have heard of climate change

Afrobarometer surveys

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life. Eight survey rounds in up to 39 countries have been completed since 1999. Round 9 surveys (2021/2023) are currently underway. Afrobarometer's national partners conduct face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent's choice.

The Afrobarometer team in Liberia, led by the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG), interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,200 adult citizens between 25 August and 2 September 2022. A sample of this size yields country-level results with a margin of error of +/-3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Previous surveys were conducted in Liberia in 2008, 2012, 2015, 2018, and 2020.

Charts