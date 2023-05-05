Nigeria: Troops Kill 65 Terrorists, Arrest 63, Rescue 135 Captives - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops operating in the North-East and North-West have killed 65 terrorists, arrested 63 logistics suppliers and informants while 135 civilians were rescued from terrorists' den in two weeks.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, stated this on Thursday while briefing journalists on the update of Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between April 20 and May 4, 2023 in Abuja.

In the North-East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 40 terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists and eight terrorist logistics suppliers in two weeks.

He said the troops also rescued 131 abducted civilians while 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult males, 164 adult females and 292 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

The troops recovered 16 AK-47 rifles, 15 dane guns, six QJC 88 AA guns, one QJC 88 barrel, one SMG, two DSHKAA guns, two NSVT AA guns, one GMPG, one pump action gun, two local made double barrel guns, one local made short gun, 51 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 26 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm, 280 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 refilled rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 74 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 77 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 182 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 15 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 14 empty cases 155mm ammunition, 46 assorted bullets, 4 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and 48 AK47 rifle magazines.

Other items recovered included one SMG magazine, 33 snipper rifle magazines, four extra GPMG barrels, several UXO to be used for IEDs, seven 122mm bombs, three 120mm bombs, three 105mm bombs, two 155mm bombs, one 105mm APF SDS bomb, two 36 hand grenades and eight metal pressure plates, amongst others.

Also, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted series of armed reconnaissance mission at terrorist hideouts, enclaves and camps in support of ground operations.

He said several armed reconnaissance operations were conducted at terrorist enclaves at villages within Konduga, Bama, Mafa, Maiduguri and Damboa local government areas as well as Sambisa Forest all in Borno State.

"Overhead these locations, which were observed to be active with terrorist scrambling for cover under the vegetation. Consequently, these locations were engaged with bombs and rockets and the battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their logistics and structures destroyed in the strikes," he said.

In the North-West, he said both land and air components of Operation Hadarin Daji sustained offensive operations on terrorist enclaves, camps and hideouts within the zone.General Danmadami said the troops also neutralised 25 terrorists, arrested 30 informants, six terrorist logistics suppliers, two gunrunners and rescued four kidnap victims.

The troops also recovered 19 AK-47 rifles, one LMG, two dane gun, three GPMG, three fabricated pistol, one baretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol, one double barrel gun, eight AK47 magazines, one PKT magazines, 64 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, six AGL bombs, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, 60 cutlasses, one boafeng radio, two solar panel, 13 mobile phones, 38 motorcycles, 87 bags of rice, 24 cows, eight donkeys, 28 camels, 102 goats, 231 sheep, 105 wrapped cannabis, 1,035 tablets of tramadol and the sum of N89,000.00 only.

The DHQ spokesperson said all recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authorities further action.

In the same vein, all the rescued terrorist escapees and members of the their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families were also profiled for further action.