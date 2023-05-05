Nigeria: Military Investigating Claims of Bias Against Army Commander in Southern Kaduna

The Military High Command, on Thursday, said a Board of Inquiry has been constituted to investigate the allegations against its Sector Commander, Operation Safe Haven, by the Atyap people under the auspices of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

This is just as the military reiterated its earlier warning to those planning to scuttle May 29 handing-over from President Muhammadu Buhari to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, saying they should shelve the idea.

Recall that the Atyap people under the auspices of ACDA had faulted the security report on the recent killings in the area by the Sector Commander, Operation Safe Haven in Southern Kaduna, Brigadier General Timothy Opurum, saying his report was biased, lopsided, unbalanced and misleading.

The group, therefore, called for B Brigadier General Opurum's removal from the State.

But, reacting to the development, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the bi-weekly press briefing on Thursday, said the military is a national organisation always ready to help.

He urged residents of the State to detach the military from any form of sentiment.

He said the military is always ready to help, adding that any matter reported to the high command against any of its personnel will be thoroughly investigated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Whether we like it or not, sentiment will always come up, particularly when things are not favourable to your disposition. As it is normal in the military, when such allegations are raised, a board of inquiry would be raised to investigate the allegations.

"And whatever the outcomes and recommendations, they will be made to those Commanders and it would be done accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, responding to a question at the briefing, Danmadami said the military had not seen reasons why the inauguration of the President-elect won't hold, noting that the police and other security agencies were working hand-in-hand to neutralise any possible threat.

He said military officers are always on standby to forestall any unwanted happening in the country before, during and after the transition billed to hold at the end of the month.

"As far as internal security is concerned, the police still remain the lead agency. The Armed Forces and other security operatives are only playing a supportive role. I will reiterate that we are on standby to make sure that nothing unwanted happens.

"The issue of threat to the security and stability of the country is addressed promptly. Elections have come and gone. For the presidential election, a winner has been announced.

"There is a transition committee in place comprising all members of the security agencies, ministries and agencies of government to make sure the event is held successfully and without a glitch.

"We don't see reasons why there should be a problem during the activity. The inauguration will come and go and nothing will happen. We are not going to relent at ensuring there is peace and stability across the length and breath of the country," the DHQ spokesperson stated.