Nigeria: Ebonyi Govt Gets Safe Space for GBV Survivors

The Ebonyi State Government has received a temporary shelter for Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivors in the state.

The United States Agency for International Development-Momentum Country and Global Leadership Project (USAID-MCGL) handed over the shelter to the State Governor, David Umahi, in Abakaliki on Thursday.

The handing over and inauguration ceremony of the facility also known as Safe Space, was organised by USAID-MCGL in collaboration with the state's Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Mr Umahi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, expressed satisfaction over the standard and commitments by partners, and promised proper use of the centre.

"We want to assure you of proper utilisation of the centre and particularly for the purpose it was meant for and also continue to contribute our quota," Mr Umahi said.

The governor commended USAID, MCGL, Jhpiego, the state Ministry of Women Affairs, among other partners for their support so far in the state.

Crucial for survivors' social assets

Chioma Oduenyi, the project director, USAID-MCGL, described the temporary shelter as crucial as a way of rebuilding survivors' social assets in the country.

Mrs Oduenyi stated that the facility would give survivors of GBV, space to recuperate and be reintegrated into the society.

She explained that the establishment would help to reduce dangers and prevent further harm against survivors who are at risk of immediate danger from their perpetrators.

She noted that the project was funded by USAID.

"The USAID-MCGL is proud to have partnered with the women affairs in equipping the GBV shelter for routine operations through funding from the agency and USAID, today the GBV safe space is a reality.

"Since 2021, the USAID-MCGL, a five-year project, has been working with the state government through health, women affairs ministries, and indigenous non-governmental partners to implement a robust GBV prevention and response activity," Mrs Oduenyi said.

She encouraged the ministry to observe strict compliance of standard to operating procedure.

She expressed confidence that the shelter would serve its purpose of providing and developing supportive services to meet their needs.

She thanked USAID for financial support, Adetiloye Oniyire, Jhpiego country director and the management team for their assurance to deliver.

She commended the state government for providing an enabling environment for the project to thrive.

"I appreciate all stakeholders, especially the MCGL team, led by Mrs Nneka Dikeocha, for the great feat achieved," Mrs Oduenyi said.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Deborah Okah assured the partners that the state would make sure the objectives of establishing the safe space is realised.

Mrs Okah said the centre would provide rooms for professional counseling and skill acquisition programmes to enable GBV survivors fit into the society as they leave the facility.

"With the existence of the shelter, survivors will be more encouraged to report violence cases and be safe.

"We are determined in the fight against any forms of violence meted out to women and girls in the state," Mrs Okah assured.

The MCGL team lead, Nneka Dikeocha said the project started in March 2022, stating that a maintenance process known as standard operation procedure would be developed to manage the place.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility, which comprises a skilled acquisition unit, rooms for adults and children, among others was named after the First Lady of the state, Rachael Umahi.