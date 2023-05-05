Sierra Leone: Afrimoney Launches 'Tross' Edsa Service

One of Sierra Leone's leading telecommunication companies, Africell, has on Friday, 28th April, signed a partnership with the Electricity Distribution Supply Agency (EDSA) at Africell's headquarter, Wilberforce, wherein Afrimoney subscribers can be able to borrow tariffs from EDSA using Afrimoney service.

Updating pressmen on the importance of the 'Tross' EDSA scheme, Afrimoney Director, Martison Obeng-Agyei stated that they were very much elated to signing partnership with EDSA, noting that Afrimoney customers can now borrow electricity tariff from EDSA and pay within 24 hours.

He added that Afrimoney customers need not worry anymore, as they can borrow tariff lying on their couches without having to go to EDSA's office, noting that customers can borrow at any time, be it midnight.

Martison, however, clarified that subscribers can be eligible to use the service after they have been customers with Africell for 30 days.

He encouraged Afrimoney subscribers to use the service as it creates ease in the transaction with EDSA.

"Afrimoney subscribers can borrow electricity tariff with the sum of Le. 20 and pay within 24 hours," he concluded.

The Chief Financial Officer EDSA, Mustapha Sannoh, applauded the partnership with Afrimoney.

He noted that Afrimoney partnership with EDSA will create ease for subscribers during their transactions, as they no longer have to join long queues in order to purchase electricity supply.

Sannoh admonished Afrimoney customers to be paying their debts through Afrimoney, and failing to comply with the payment will resort to the blacklisting of that particular subscriber.

He ended by expressing hope that their partnership with Afrimoney will go a long way, and will help salvage some of the challenges encountered by customers during transactions.

He explained that subscribers can use the service by dialling *161# and follow the options outlined. He emphasized that this is the first ever digital loan scheme with Afrimoney, expressing hope that the partnership will be sustainable.