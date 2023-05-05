Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Somalia to 'Throw Everything' At Senegal

Somalia's coach Nur Mohamed has said his team will throw everything at Senegal, when the two sides meet in their final Group A match of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Constantine on Friday.

With one point from their draw against Congo, Somalia has a chance to make a memorable last eight slot if they can earn three points from unbeaten Senegal.

And Nur says they are prepared to leave everything on the pitch to get the three points.

"We came here to compete, not to participate. We respect our opponents who are already qualified and whether or not they rest players, we are focusing on what we can do as a team. We are hopeful of winning and reaching the quarters," said the tactician.

Goalkeeper Abdikadir Mohamed who has been one of their standout players in this tournament said as much, and noted that the players are ready to give their all.

"We know they (Senegal) are a strong team but we are also a good team. We have prepared well for this game and the confidence with the players is high. We want to go and win," noted the shot stopper.

Coach Mohamed says the first two games they played have given them enough experience and confidence and they will approach the third match as a better team, with a bigger hunger and ambition to win.

The coach says they feel pleased and completely proud of their performance so far in Algeria and says their qualification has become a huge source of pride for the people of Somalia.

"We are not looking back at where we are coming from. We are looking forward to where we are going. Somalia won the CECAFA title and we are here representing East Africa. This is huge for Somali football and for the people back home, they are proud of us," added the tactician.

Somalia, making their debut at any age level of Continental football, will hope to write another chapter in their history, if they can beat Senegal and book a slot in the knockout rounds.