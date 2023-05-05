Nigeria: No, Nigerian Postal Service Isn't Recruiting

IN SHORT: A number of posts on social media claim to link to a portal through which Nigeria's postal service is recruiting staff. But the post office has distanced itself from the messages and says it is not currently hiring new staff.

A link to a "recruitment portal" is circulating on Facebook in Nigeria, with the claim the Nigerian Postal Service (Nipost) is recruiting.

A message posted with the link reads: "NIPOST Recruitment Application Form 2023/2024 - See NIPOST Recruitment requirements, how to apply, positions, careers, opportunities, employment, freshers, internship and graduate trainee program and salary, below."

The link has also been posted here on Facebook and appears to be listed onseveral websites when we searched for it online.

But is it a legitimate recruitment exercise? We checked.

Postal service distances itself from recruitment portal

The link is to a page on the website NGN Recruiter which claims it "aims at bringing transparency and professionalism in the job/recruitment sector" and to be "the place to get all the application portal for job/vacancies both internationally and locally".

However, it is not possible to actually apply for any jobs on the Nipost page. Instead, it directs those interested to the official website of the postal service: "To apply for NIPOST recruitment successfully, visit the www.nipost.gov.ng."

The first thing that caught our eye on the postal service's website was a disclaimer reading "NIPOST IS NOT EMPLOYING".

On 29 April 2023, Nipost posted the same warning to Twitter.

It reads: "The attention of the Management has been drawn to a website claiming to have information about NIPOST recruitment 2023/2024. The information is not only false but also misleading as NIPOST Is not recruiting. Please be warned!"

Africa Check has debunked many online scams pretending to offer jobs, grants, loans and giveaways. To help protect yourself against fraudsters, read our guide on how to spot them.