Nigeria: Lekki Seaport - Lagos Govt Seeks Partnership With Stakehokders On E-Call Up System

The Lagos State Government has sought the cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders' for the successful implementation of electronic, e-Call up system in Lekki Deep Port, Lekki-Epe corridor of the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu's had earlier approved the e-call up system for effective traffic management along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The State Government solicited the cooperation at a stakeholders' engagement meeting, held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said for seamless execution of the e-call up process, "there is the need to brainstorm with all relevant stakeholders' carrying out business activities within the Lekki-Epe axis especially with the emergence of Lekki Deep Sea Port, upcoming Dangote refineries among other industries."

Oladeinde, reiterated the need to understand the dynamics of each business operator for effective integration into the Call-up procedure, adding that the pilot operation is projected to start in June this year for a period of two weeks.

According to the commissioner, " the essence of the pilot scheme is to test the robustness of the call up application, and to ensure it is free from all encumbrances, thereafter, live operations will commence by mid June."

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, also stated that Lagos State has the highest vehicular density while noting the increase in establishment of new industries in the Lekki-Epe corridor, hence, the need for the introduction of the electronic process to manage traffic within the axis.

Giwa added that, "the state government is mulling the implementation of barge operations for Lekki Deep Seaport to reduce movement of cargoes via the road," and solicited for the support of all stakeholders' for seamless execution of the process.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce and Industry, Engr. Abiola Olowu, also stated that "the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu is keen on creating conducive environment across the state for businesses to thrive with special focus on the Lekki-Epe corridor due to industries springing up in the axis."

He also stated that in order to fast track the implementation of the e-call up system, the cooperation of all stakeholders' is needed.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, stated that the e-call up system application could not have come at a better time, saying "Lekki- Epe axis is fast becoming a commercial area and it behooves on the government to plan ahead to forestall traffic menace in the region."

Toriola, applauded the state government for being proactive through strategic planning on traffic management of the corridor, not neglecting the safety and security of citizens, while enhancing the business atmosphere.

The Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Sesan Abdullahi, expressed delight at the approval of the e-call up system by the governor, stressing that truck count moving into the corridor is enormous hence, the need to put in place a proper system to manage in and out of trucks.

Abdullahi, urged the stakeholders' to improve in their community relations, citing a situation where truck accidents occurred and truck owners failed to visit families of victims.

Messrs Call Up Technology Services made a presentation of how the e-call up system will be implemented and the firm was directed to get necessary input from respective stakeholders' for successful integration and implementation of the system.

Stakeholders' present at the meeting include; Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Dangote Refineries, Lekki Free Zone, Lekki Worldwide Investment Company, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Top Government functionaries from Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe Local Governments, Pinnacle Oil and Gas, among others.