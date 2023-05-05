Ghana: Accra Panthers, Nungua Tigers Record Wins in Rugby League

Accra Panthers proved too strong for Accra Bears as they defeated the latter 40-0 in their match day two clash of the ongoing rugby league men's 13s league match played at Legon Ajax Park.

Panthers got off to a strong start and never looked back, scoring four tries and three conversions to end the first half 22-0, with Adam Marsuu scoring three tries and Tony Agbemenu adding the other.

Demonstrating their proficiency in kicking, Panthers' Darryl Amoatey, Tony Agbemenu, Mohammed Alhassan, and Matt Beer converted tries, while Amoatey and William Asilevi rounded up the scoring for the Panthers with successful conversions.

The Bears were unable to overcome the Panthers' relentless attack and were held scoreless throughout the match.

In the day's other game, Nungua Tigers Rugby Club claimed their first win in Rugby League 13s championship with an impressive 20-8 win over The Bulls.

The Tigers got off to a roaring start, with Gideon Klugey scoring the first try of the game in the 35-minute. The Bulls quickly responded with a try from Nana Kwame Osae, but the Tigers held onto their lead and went into halftime 6-4 up.

The Tigers continued to dominate in the second half, with Yakubu Suleman scoring two tries in quick succession while Kofi Montchon added two successful conversions to give the Tigers a commanding 18-4 lead by the hour mark.

The Bulls managed to score one more try through Hakeem Sugri in the 68th minute, but it was not enough to overturn the Tigers' lead as Gideon Klugey added his second try of the game in the 75th minute to seal the victory for the Tigers.