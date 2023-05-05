Ghana: Collapsing Storey Building At Adenta Kills 1, Injuries 3

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured at Adenta in Accra after a three-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.

The victim was trapped in the rubble for several hours, and the body was later retrieved. Three others suffered injuries and were receiving treatment at the hospital.

The storey building was under construction when the incident occurred.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) led the rescue operation

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Adentan Constituency, said one person, who is the foreman, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"I am saddened by the destruction to life and property and pledge to offer my unflinching support to victims of this disaster in these moments of grief," the lawmaker wrote on Facebook.

Mr Sosucalled for the arrest and prosecution of all persons found culpable and complicit in the disaster.

"This disaster again reveals our vulnerability as a nation and how unprepared we are when it comes to responding to public safety matters and natural disasters.

"When I got to the scene, the fire service officers were using shovels and axes to attempt to remove the rubble to rescue the person beneath the collapsed building. NADMO officers indicated that the only excavator they have had broken down," Mr Sosu added.