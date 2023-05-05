Ghana: Mensah Triumphs in Aboakyer Cycling

4 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

Emmanuel Shammah Mensah emerged winner of the maiden Aboakyer Cycling Race organised by the National Sports College(NSC) at Winneba on Saturday.

The event which was held in collaboration with the Effutu Traditional Council and the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) saw the Accra-based Young Stars Cycling Club lad beat over 50 cyclists for the ultimate prize.

Mensah walked away with a cash prize of GHȻ1,500 after winning the inter-mediate sprint, long escape spring and the Aboakyer race jerseys in that order.

The one-day 65km event which formed part of activities to mark this year's Aboakyer festival started at the Accra Sports Stadium to GomoaAkotia, through some communities within Effutu and ended at the Winneba Taxi rank.

The Special Guest of Honour, Nenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Winneba, lauded the College and the GCF for the initiative and assured that cycling would henceforth, be part of the activities of mark the festival.

He commended the best cyclist for his exploits and urged other cyclists to work hard for subsequent events.

"We are happy the event ended successfully and Winneba witnessed a spectacle as part of the festival celebrations," he stated.

The excited winner, Mensah said he was happy to win the race.

"I am very excited and proud of myself. I worked very hard for this moment. I would continue to work hard to win more medals both locally and internationally," he stated.

Present at the event were members of the Effutu Traditional Council, executives of the GCF, staff of the National Sports Authority(NSA) and the Sports College.

