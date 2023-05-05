Liberia: Koung Attacks Weah

Senator Jeremiah Koung, the running mate to Liberia's opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has been calling President George Manneh Weah all sorts of names.

The Nimba Senator and leader of Senator Prince Y. Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) has alleged that Mr. Weah is a womanizer and polygamist.

He accuses President Weah of constantly taking his friends' wives.

But Senator Koung claimed that men are about to enjoy their relationships and marital homes because President Weah will be defeated in the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

"I want to say this to all my men in Liberia that you are about to dress your women and put them outside and nobody will take them from you because we are about to defeat the Lion that can eat his friends' women," said Koung.

"Listen to me, young man, one of the things that Amb. Boakai will do for us is that no one will be afraid to allow their woman to dress fine and be outside because the man (President Weah) will be gone," Koung added.

"The lion of the town that eating all his men's ... women will be gone in October."

He described the Boakai-Koung ticket as a dependable ticket. According to him, their ticket is selfless and willing to work and liberate Liberians from the hardship and difficulties they are facing.

"You are supporting change because you cannot afford another six years of decay, division, hate, and backwardness."

"You anxiously look forward to a future of hope and promise. You want [the] government to work for you. You want [the] government to be accountable and honest and you want [the] government to protect you and your family," Koung said.

According to him, many families continue to cry out for justice without any ear to listen.

But he said the Boakai-Koung ticket wants to be a government that listens and dispenses justice without favor.

The Nimba County lawmaker suggested that Liberians cannot afford six more years of a Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government which cannot understand and is still learning to lead.

Senator Koung narrated that Liberians have painfully watched more than five wasted years of a government that has no vision, no perspective, and a pro-poor agenda that has inflicted and distributed poverty.

He said the government has a president and officials who expand their wealth at the expense of the majority.

He asserted that they have also watched more than five wasted years of bad governance and neglect of citizens and the country.

He added that the time has come for a new generation of leaders to take a deliberate and radical stance to reverse the backward direction of the country.

"Amb. Boakai and I are determined to turn this country around. We want every child, unborn, to dream of a country that will offer quality education, healthcare, and employment," Koung said.