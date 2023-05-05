Liberia: Weah Congratulates King Charles III

President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and People of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion commemorating the coronation of King Charles, III on 6 May 2023.

According to a Foreign Ministry release issued Thursday, 4 May, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, and in his name, extended sincere felicitation and best wishes to King Charles III.

Through King Charles, II, President Weah extended best wishes to the Government and People of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as they celebrate this historic day on his ascension to the British throne.

President Weah recalled King Charles' long years of work for humanity, especially through the Prince's Trust. He said the Prince's Trust has helped vulnerable young people get their lives on track,

Mr. Weah noted that King Charles' work on climate change has greatly changed and amplified the conversation on the urgency to protect the world through sound climate initiatives.

"As you assume leadership of the throne in this tumultuous era, the world is counting on your wisdom, compassion, and empathy to forge global peace and security," said President Weah.

"My government and I look forward to working with Your Majesty, healing the wounds in our world and achieving global peace," President Weah stated.

According to him, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Liberia shared a historical relationship that has been characterized by amity and democratic values.

He stated that the Government and People of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been magnanimous in supporting the Pro-Poor development agenda aimed at empowering and advancing the people.

"It is our ardent prayer that the friendly ties subsisting between our two nations will grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our two Nations and Peoples," President Weah stressed.

He further hoped and prayed that the cooperation subsisting between the two nations will be further enhanced in the spheres of education, agriculture, and energy for the mutual benefit of both countries and peoples.

President Weah then wished for King Charles' well-being and the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, peace and prosperity.