Ghana: Bawku Violence - Govt Set to Deploy Special Task Force... As National Security, Security Heads Tour Hotspots

5 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In response to the tenuous security situation in the Bawku Municipality, plans are underway by the Ministry of National Security, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and other relevant security institutions, to deploy a special task force to areas within the municipality identified as hotspots of violence.

The decision to deploy the task force, according to a National Security source was taken after a delegation, comprising Mr Edward Asomani, National Security Coordinator; Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of the Army Staff, and other heads of state security and intelligence agencies, on yesterday, paid a working visit to the Bazua Military Camp, in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region, to interact with thetroops that would constitute the special task force.

According to the source, in an interaction with members of the troop, the National Security Coordinator reaffirmed the Ministry of National Security's unflinching support in ensuring that the mandate of the task force is realised.

He added that the ministry was committed to ensuring that the logistics required to support operations and the welfare of the troops would be provided.

"It needs stating that the deployment of the new task force would not only augment operations of existing security personnel in the area, but would be aimed at addressing identified gaps in the operations of troops currently on deployment in parts of the municipality," he emphasized.

The visit by the security heads comes on the back of heightened violence in the Bawku Municipality, between Mamprusi and Kusasi groups, following the enskinment of a rival Bawku Chief on February 15, 2023. While concerns have been raised over the seeming ineffectiveness of ongoing efforts to address the security situation in the area, the key actors within the country's security architecture remain hopeful that peace would be restored to the Bawku Municipality.

