Ghana: Empower NDC Women to Strengthen Party - Duffour

An aspiring presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has stated that women in the party must be empowered economically to sustain the political gains of the NDC.

He observed that raising successful female politicians and business women in a political party defined the future of that party since women had influence on families and society and must be encouraged.

Dr. Duffuor, former Minister of Finance, tasked constituency executives of NDC to channel majority of proceeds from his "Ahotor Project" to support and assist women in the party through their effort had sustained the gains of the party since its inception on the political scene.

Addressing delegates of the party at Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region as part of his four-day campaign tour, he appealed to them to massively vote for him on May 13, 2023 the lead the NDC to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party (NDC) in 2024.

Dr Duffour, former Governor of the Central Bank,who presented sound system, canopies and 100 plastic chairs to the constituency under the Ahotor project,reiterated his commitment, dedication and determination in making NDC a business centered social democratic party that would own shares in major companies to help resource NDC and create job opportunities.

"I promise to pay monthly salaries to executives of the party at regional and constituency levels, restore heroes fund to support and assist members, supporters, sympathisers, faithfuland well-wishers in need, and institute pension scheme for the party because my vision and mission is to reform NDC to empower the grassroots.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I acknowledge the difficulty executives of the party endure given that it is hometown of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I will adopt the constituency to ensure it is resourced to maximise votes for NDC since you have served and loyal to the party and not individual," Dr Duffour revealed.

He pledged to revived the heroes fund under his leadership would go to rescue of victims of people "if I become flagbearer because they lost their lives working for the party but till date widows and their children had not been taken care of.

"I have seen many of such people in my rounds across the country, if the fund is active such people would have benefited so when we get back to power under my leadership I will restore the fund immediately," Dr Duffour assured.

Alhaji Sanusi,Abuakwa South Constituency chairman of NDC, prayed for Dr. Duffuor's vision and mission for the party to become a reality.