Ghana: Driver Gets 10 Years for Robbing Fellow of Taxi

The Tarkwa circuit court, has sentenced a driver to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for conspiring with his wife to rob a taxi driver of his vehicle valued at GH￠30,000.00.

The convict, Timothy Amponsah, 32, also a taxi driver, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery.

Police Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, prosecuting, told the court presided over by MrsHathieAma Manu that the complainant, Sampson Arhin, 28, a taxi driver, lives at Ankobra in the PresteaHuni-Valley Municipality.

The court heard that Amponsah and the wife Sheilla Omano, who is currently on the run, were residents of AsebuAnkromah, in the Central Region with four children.

Chief Inspector Lartey said the couple traveled to Presteaand planned to rob a taxi from any driver they would meet.

Prosecution said Amponsah and the wife spotted the complainant driving a taxicab with registration number AS 9230-22, and signaled him (driver) to stop.

Chief Insp Lartey said the married couple hired the service of the complainant from Prestea to Dumasi, so that they could visit a friend.

The court heard that on arrival at their destination, Omano made a phone call to someone, and told Arhin that the person they (married couple) went to visit had left to Bogoso, so they should proceed to the place.

Chief InspLarteysaid in the course of the journey, Omano sat on the front passenger's seat, and the convict, who sat directly behind the driver, attacked him (driver) and smeared powered pepper on his face.

The court heard that the complainant lost control of the vehicle, and the engine went off.

Chief InspLartey saidAmponsah pushed him out of the vehicle, and drove the taxi to an unknown destination.

According to the prosecution, complainant reported the incident to the police at Bogoso and obtained medical form to attend hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Chief InspLartey said the police upon investigation, arrested Arhin at Asebu Akromah.

The prosecution said when a search was conducted in Amponsah'sroom, the complainant's original number plate (of vehicle) was found.

The court ordered that the vehicle should be released to the complainant.