Ghana: Ecobank Re-Launches 'Double Salary Promo Reload'

In a bid to satisfy the unique needs of fixed-income workers, Ecobank Ghana has launched a promotion to meet the financial needs of monthly-income workers.

Dubbed the "Ecobank Double Salary Promo Reload," it is meant to reward existing and prospective customers who route their salaries through Ecobank Ghana.

The three-month promotion, which would end in July this year, is being run under the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, the Executive Director and Head of Consumer Banking of Ecobank Ghana, Dr Edward Botchway, said the Ecobank Ghana Double Salary Promotion was launched last year to meet the financial needs of salaried workers.

He said that given the patronage and attraction the promotion has received, the management of Ecobank decided to re-launch it again to reward loyal customers of the bank.

"The Ecobank Double Salary Promotion was instituted in January 2022 to reward the bank's existing and new customers for their loyalty. The first edition of the promotion saw 240 customers win double the value of their pay cheques in all three draws," Dr Botchway stated.

He said the promotion was open to all existing and prospective Ecobank Ghana customers who were 18 years old and receiving salaries through their current or savings account.

Dr Botchway explained that existing and prospective customers who joined the promotion stood the chance of winning lots of exciting prizes.

He said the ultimate winners would have their salaries doubled and tripled and several consolation prizes to win throughout the promotion.

The Head of Consumer Products, Ecobank Ghana, Kate Thompson, indicated that aside from the numerous consolation prizes to be won under the promotion, the account holders were entitled to several benefits, including free life insurance up to GH₵10, 000, the ability to save as they spend, a free debit card, no minimum balance, no card maintenance fee as well as mobile and internet banking services.

The Head of Marketing and Caritas at the NLA, Mr Bernard Buamah, said the Caritas Platform was introduced by the NLA to oversee draws run by corporate bodies to ensure transparency in such exercises.