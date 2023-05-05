Ghana: Demo Stars Win May Day Playing Cards Contest

5 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Teshie-based Demo Stars defeated Teshie Camp 2 Stars 247 - 225 to win the 2023 May Day playing cards contest held at the Teshie Camp 2 School Park.

The contest drew a very large crowd to the venue and cheered their respective teams on.

Demo Stars paraded the likes of Lesley Martey Korley (Muller), Okoe Sodier, Solomon Yartey (TiDoors), Marmah Akap3, Okoe Kwasasa, Hon. Atinka, and Klu Zakpo, while the Camp 2 Stars featured Richard Yartey (Sossey), Paris Marmah, Yekini Afeenoko, Adjetey Joshua, Adjei Anderson, Bro. Steven and TettehLizz.

Demo Stars won the first and third sets with Camp 2 Stars winning the second.

They were presented with medals, soft drinks, and a cash amount of GHȻ1,000 with the runners-up taking home a cash amount of GHȻ500.

A member of the Organising Committee, Mr Patrick Martey, congratulated both teams for exhibiting their prowess.

In a chat with the TimesSports, MrMartey said there were plans to make the competition an annual affair, having received requests from other teams to be a part of the next edition.

