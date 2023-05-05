Ghana: Dr Adutwum Installed Tepa Nkosuohene for Contribution to Education

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has been installed as the new Nkosuohene of Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano North Municipality at a colourful ceremony here.

The ceremony which was witnessed by family, friends, and directors of various agencies under the Ministry, was held to honour for his immense contributions to education in Ghana since joining the Education Ministry in 2017.

With the stool name, Nana Yaw Osei Adutwum I, the Minister was enstooled after being aided to go through the appropriate rites of enstoolment by the Queen Mother of Tepa, Nana KonamaDanpon III.

The completion of the ritual was greeted with thunderous applause by well-wishers, chiefs, elders and a section of the public who thronged the Tepa Palace for the historic event.

The Paramount Chief of Tepa, Nana AduseiAtwerewaAmpem I, touted the new Nkosuohene for his achievements in the education sector for the short period he has been with the Ministry.

He said Tepa had benefited from his transformative and impactful leadership which has made secondary education free to both the poor and the rich in society.

The Minister, according to the Paramount Chief, had distinguished himself as a Minister overseeing a key sector around which national development revolved and therefore deserved to be honoured for his shining example.

He entrusted the Tepa Senior High School to DrAdutwum as the development chief, highlighting myriad of challenges facing the school and urged him to take steps to give the school a face-lift.

In his remark, Dr Adutwum said, he was humbled to be honoured by the Chiefs and people of Tepa and pledged his commitment to complement efforts of the Paramount Chief to accelerate the development of the town.

He added that the Tepamanhene is a visionary leader who was already spearheading the development of the Traditional Area, hence joining forces with him would scale up development in the area.

The Nkosuohene announced his readiness to work closely with other Chiefs to back the Paramount Chief to prosecute his development initiatives.