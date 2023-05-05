Ghana: Geological Survey Schools Journalists On Earth Tremor

A total of 50 journalists from selected media organisations in the Ashanti Region, have received training in reporting on earth tremor and other seismic activities, in Kumasi.

The day's sensitisation programme, organised by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), equipped participants with the requisite knowledge on the mandate and activities of the GGSA and its role in detecting earth tremors.

It was also to empower journalists to be able to accurately reporton seismic occurrences and activities of the GGSA.

Mr Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, Director General of the GGSA, said that his outfit acknowledged the role of journalists in the dissemination of information, particularly on earth tremor and other seismic activities.

He said the GGSA would, therefore, continue to partner journalists to bridge the gap between the GGSA and the public on earth tremor issues.

"The mandate of the authority has been amongst others, to conduct geological investigation, conduct seismic monitoring for the country and to advise government on issues of geo-science as well as being the national repository of all geological information," Mr Mwinbelle explained.

He said:"We find it necessary to come to the Ashanti Region to use the media in the region to help educate the public on the mandate of the GGSA and get them to know exactly what we are doing in terms of national development."

Mr Mwinbelle indicated that the mandate of GGSA among other things "are to develop and maintain a national seismic network, monitor earthquakes, tsunamis and mine blast and monitor and evaluate geological hazards and risks for public safety."

He said that 60 per cent of the nation's landscape had been mapped (geological) and efforts being made to map the rest.

Mr Mwinbelle added that the mapping of the remaining 40 per cent of land could result in "the finding of mineral resources."

According to the Director General, GGSA was collaborating with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, to ensure that developers worked hand in hand with GGSA,to prevent them(developers) from building at earth tremor-prone zones.

He said that earthquake/tremor could not be predicted and any information about its occurrence should be disregarded.

Mr Nicholas Opoku, the head of Seismic Division of the GGSA, through demonstrations, sensitised journalists on safety measures in the event of earthquakes.

He advised that "during earthquake, there is no need to run, but it is appropriate to hide under objects such as tables, beds and cover the head with the hands."

Mr Opoku cautioned the public, especially estate developer, that the South Eastern part of the country was highly prone to earthquake.

The journalists commended the GGSA for the training, which they described as timely due to recent earth tremors recorded in some parts of the country.