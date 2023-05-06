Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Senegal Taking a Match At a Time, Says Aziz

5 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal midfielder Abdou Aziz Fall says the team is not getting carried away by their brilliant performance so far at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations and are not taking in the 'favorites tag'.

Senegal have three out of three wins in the group stages, have not conceded a goal and scored seven in three matches. Aziz says rather, the team is approaching the tournament game by game.

He was named man of the match after another delightful performance in the middle of the pack, as the Senegalese earned their third win of the group phase with a 3-0 victory over Somalia.

"We are not favorites but we are taking a game at a time. Of course we want to be the best, but we need to go step by step and confront each match as it comes," Aziz said.

On his man of the match performance Aziz said; "It is a delight and I am very pleased. I want to dedicate this to the people of Senegal for all their support. It is an honor for my teammates and I to be here to represent our country."

Meanwhile, Aziz has admitted though they won by a huge score-line against Somalia, they faced a difficult duel and are grateful to have managed three points.

Their attention now swings to the quarter finals, and they travel back to Algiers, where a clash against a third placed team from either Group B or C awaits them.

