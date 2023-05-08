Nigeria: Imo Senator-Elect Joins Senate Presidency Race, Writes APC Leadership

Patrick Ndubueze said the Senate at this time needs a focused, people-centric, calm and supportive leadership and that he possesses those qualities

Senator-elect for Imo North Senatorial District, Patrick Ndubueze, has declared his intention to contest for president of the 10th Senate.

Mr Ndubueze made his intention known in a letter addressed to the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ndubueze, a former member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the parliament in 1992 where he represented Okigwe Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The senator-elect is coming to the Senate for the first time after about 29 years since he left the National Assembly.

With his declaration, Mr Ndubueze becomes the third aspirant for the position from the South-east after Osita Izunaso, also from Imo State and Orji Kalu, who is currently the Chief Whip of the Senate.

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, a senator-elect, from the region has withdrawn from the race.

Other contenders for the position are a former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, Jibrin Barau (Kano), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Ali Ndume (Borno) and Sani Musa (Niger).

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State announced that the inner caucus of the APC resolved to zone the Senate President to the South-south in favour of Mr Akpabio.

Focus and supportive leader

In the letter, Mr Ndubueze said the Senate at this time needs a focused, people-centric, calm and supportive leadership and that he possesses those qualities.

"Now, in respect of current realities in this time which requires sensitive leadership in the Senate in the moulds of: A focused Leadership, A Leadership that is people's centric and calm and supportive.

"Having been persuaded of my track record as a ranking legislator, a politician of more than 35 years standing and a personal character that had stood the test of time for integrity and commitment to the people, I, Engr. Patrick Ndubueze, being a ranking member of the National Assembly, do desire to offer myself to contest the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly strongly believing in my capacity to stand in the roles of the leadership required at this time."

He appealed for the endorsement of the party leadership for the position.

"Sir, I trust that you will bless my aspiration as declared with your active support through appropriate counselling, advices and networking, to ensure that this noble cause sees the light of the day," he said.

"While I await your kind acceptance of my declaration of intention, sir, please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regards," the letter reads.

The senator-elect also wrote his colleagues to canvass their endorsement and support.

In the letter, Mr Ndubueze said he had consulted widely with critical stakeholders before declaring his ambition.

"Distinguished Senator, over the last 32 years, I have remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project. And had always been persuaded that our sovereign advancement inclusive of the desired progressions of millions of Nigerians is better enabled through the instrumentality of appropriately engineered legislations which are superintended by a knowledgeable and motivated political head of the National Assembly who is equipped for thoroughness, moderation and a vision-driven compassion.

"It is for these reasons, and their fulfilment, Distinguished Senator, that I have decided to declare my intention to contest the office of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"I do not treat this declaration lightly, Distinguished Senator. I, indeed, have been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of our country to positive acclaim," he said.

He appealed to his colleagues to grant him the opportunity of speaking to them physically after the order.

"This letter to your good self is in continuation of the consultation I had embarked upon, by which, I am of the hope that you will avail me a time to physically meet with you, even as I now canvass for your support and advice as we head to the day of the election of the principal officers of the National Assembly.

"While thanking you profusely for the opportunity of this engagement, Distinguished Senator, please accept my highest regards for your good self," Mr Ndubeze said.