Sudan Crisis - Fourth Batch of 410 Stranded Nigerians Arrives Abuja

Chiamaka Okafor/Premium Times
Air Peace on ground with Nigerian evacuees from Sudan.
7 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The evacuees arrived at the Pilgrims Terminal of the airport at exactly 10:45 a.m., on board a Max Airline from Egypt.

The fourth batch of 410 stranded Nigerians, evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan, has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the evacuees arrived at the Pilgrims Terminal of the airport at exactly 10:45 a.m., on board a Max Airline from Egypt.

NAN also reports that more Nigerians, onboard Azman and Tarco Airlines, are expected back into the country today.

Sani Gwarzo, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, said 732 persons would arrive today from the Egypt borders.

According to him, no Nigerian is left at the Egypt border, as all Nigerians at that point had been evacuated.

"I am very happy to announce that no single Nigerian is currently at the Egyptian border, we have completed the airlift from the Egyptian side.

"What remains is the Port Sudan side and that will be completed in the next few days, probably in the next 48 hours," he said.

He said that arrangements had also been put in place to evacuate the Nigerians, who fled Sudan to the Ethiopian and Saudi-Arabian borders, back to the country.

He added that a mop-up service had been put in place beyond the main phase of evacuation, to bring back any Nigerian who wished to return home.

He, however, added that those who wished to come back should immediately proceed to Port Sudan for onward evacuation.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.