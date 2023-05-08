Nigeria: Following Killings of Fulanis, Terrorists Order Zamfara Communities to Stop Using Popular Market

The terrorists' kingpin vowed to punish the community for the death of the Fulanis.

Dan Karami, a notorious banditry kingpin operating in Zamfara and Katsina States, has stopped communities from using the Dauran weekly market a week after two Fulanis were reportedly killed extra-judicially.

Dauran, a commercial town, in Zurmi Local Government of Zamfara State has one of the biggest markets in northern Zamfara. It is open for business every Sunday.

Three local traders who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES over the phone and on condition of anonymity said the market was near empty on Sunday.

Though all three sources said soldiers and policemen have taken over strategic places to forestall the anticipated attack, they said several traders stayed away for safety reasons.

"I went to the market but I was told that Dan Karami has stopped residents of some communities loyal to him not to go to the market. So, I quickly returned because it only means the bandits' leader might be planning to attack the market," one of the sources said.

He said he had just returned to his house in Zurmi town.

A youth leader in Zurmi, Muhammad Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that Mr Karami on Saturday evening informed some residents around his camp that they shouldn't go to the Dauran weekly market.

"I spoke with the village head of one of the areas Dan Karami spoke to and the monarch confirmed that the terrorist told them to instruct their people not to go to the market," Mr Abubakar said over the phone.

"Some of these communities are not hostile to him and he in return has not been attacking them. So, he considers them part of his people."

He said some of the communities are under Rukudawa, Birnin Tsaba, Yan Buki, Mayasa, Kuturu, Kwashabawa, Gidan Jaja and Gurbin Bore.

"It's disheartening because I've seen several of them (traders) returning home with their goods. But we thank God because we've alerted the soldiers and they've gone there so, I'm sure Dan Karami will not come out to attack the community," he said.

Extra-judicial killing

Mr Abubakar said the terrorists' leader is still in a rage over the killing of two Fulani men by vigilante members in the Dauran market last week.

Mr Karami, who is not Fulani himself, has taken it a duty to protect Fulani. His fighters are all Fulanis.

"Last Sunday, the vigilante group members saw two Fulani young men that they said were bandits and killed them instantly. You know the existing tension between the Hausas and Fulanis here. Ever since that happened last week, we knew one of the bandits' leaders would retaliate," he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, didn't respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the development.