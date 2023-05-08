Nigeria: Police Raid Kidnappers' Den, Rescue 58 Hostages in Kogi

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have rescued 58 kidnap victims held hostage at Udulu Forest in Gegu LGA of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest in Nasarawa State and other identified kidnappers' dens in communities contiguous to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, one of the victims, Tama Jonathan, unfortunately sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot.

His remains have subsequently been released to his family for burial. The other 58 rescued victims were being stabilised in an hospital and would be reunited with their families thereafter.

The Police said the bandits/kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the Police, fired at the security team, which resulted in a shootout duel.

The bandits were overpowered and they escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims.

FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the rescue was part of efforts by the FCT Command leadership, in a sustained joint operation with other security agencies, vigilantes and hunters from the various local communities, to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims and bring perpetrators to book.

She also said the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Haruna Garba, has vowed that, while effort was being sustained to prevent any further threat to safety and security of residents, the command would also not relent in ensuring the rescue of any resident held hostage by criminals and as well bring the perpetrators to book.

The commissioner of police called for the cooperation of residents, especially in being security conscious and giving credible information to the Police.