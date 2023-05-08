Nigeria: Cancer Scare - Mixed Reactions Trail Ban On Importation of Indomie Noodles

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the ban on Indomie's 'special chicken' flavour noodles by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

NAFDAC's decision followed the detection of ethylene oxide, a substance known to cause cancer, by the health institutions of Malaysia and Taiwan.

In Jos, the Plateau State capital, residents are expressing divergent views on the development.

Although NAFDAC is yet to conclude investigation into the Indomie noodles cancer issue, the outcome of an investigation by the two Asian countries has raised concerns considering the danger of the disease it causes.

While some Jos residents are of the opinion that a ban on the importation of the product is not a welcome idea, some say the decision is a source of concern.

Dauda Isyaku, a resident of the state said, "This Indomie has been in existence for almost 20 years and NAFDAC has not been able to investigate and come out with such decision.

To me, the government hasn't tried because many may have died of cancer. NAFDAC should have done the investigation even before permitting us to be eating any food.

Muktar Usman another resident said, "NAFDAC must be taking this kind of decision. It is clear to me that they are doing their Job. It is their responsibility to be investigating all foods that we would be eating. They have realized that Indomie would negatively affect our health. It is a welcome idea."

For Zakariya Abdullahi, "I am happy that NAFDAC is investigating the food. If it is discovered that eating such food is not good for our health, it should not be left in the market for people's consumption."