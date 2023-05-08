South Africa: President Wants Nothing But Victory for Ruling Party in 2024 - South African News Briefs - May 8, 2023

GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
8 May 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Ruling Party Must Achieve Victory in 2024, Says President

Ruling party  African National Congress  President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on party members and leaders to ensure that, through campaigning and visibility across the country, the party wins with an outright majority in next year's general elections, reports SABC News. Ramaphosa emphasized the need for visibility across the country, and effective campaigning with the help of volunteers, to secure victory. The debate on the possibility of a coalition government at a national and provincial level continues to gain momentum, with other parties vowing to ensure that the ANC dips below the 50% mark in the election. The ANC won the 2019 elections with a 57% majority. Ramaphosa says the ANC has an obligation to make sure that victory is certain in 2024.

Soweto Hospital Performs Its First Heart Surgery

Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto has conducted its first heart surgery, reports eNCA. The patient Tumisang Motsikwa had been stabbed while trying to help a mugging victim. Surgeon Ismail Ebrahim led the procedure, which would normally have been done in a regional or tertiary hospital, due to the urgency of the case. However, Motsikwa was too unstable to be transferred out, so the operation was conducted on the hospital's premises.

Transport Department to Scrap Over 3,000 Unroadworthy Minibus Taxis

The Department of Transport has said that it's aiming to scrap more than three 3,000 taxis that are not roadworthy in the next five months to improve the safety of the vehicles on the roads., reports EWN. Since the beginning of the programme in 2006, the government managed to scrap more than 81,000 unsafe vehicles, with R5 billion paid out to taxi owners in return. The department spokesperson Collen Msibi said that unroadworthy vehicles were the largest contributors to road accidents. The Taxi Recapitalisation Programme has introduced safety requirements, seat size and number, branding and colour coding to differentiate legal taxis from illegal ones.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.