Nigeria: Why I Visited Soyinka - Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, yesterday, visited Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka, describing their meeting as enriching.

Obi, who described the visit to Soyinka as special, said it was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the Obidient family.

Recall that the nobel laureate referred to the alleged refusal of the supporters of Obi popularly called Obidents, to entertain corrective criticism as their "badge of honour" and "certificate of commitment"

The Obidents had been at loggerheads with Soyinka over his comment describing their movement as a threat to the judiciary.

But in a tweet, Obi described his meeting with Soyinka as enriching, noting that he had a useful discussion with the elder statesman.

Obi said, "Today I visited one of Nigeria's most revered figures and an international literary icon Prof Wole Soyinka. Prof Soyinka has been my father whom I hold in very esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria. His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will NEVER ignore them.

"I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater, and more inclusive Nigeria.

"I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos

"I cherish this Sunday visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the obidient family."