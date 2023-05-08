Nigeria: 40% Pay Rise - Our Salaries Last Reviewed Under Yar'Adua - Soldiers

Soldiers have lamented their non-inclusion in the 40 percent minimum wage rise by the federal government, saying their pay was last reviewed during the administration of late President Umaru Yar'Adua.

The federal government in April commenced the payment of the 40 percent pay rise in the salary arrears of civil servants.

President Muhammadu Buhari had proposed a 40 percent pay rise for the workers to cushion the effects of the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

The rise will be applicable to all workers from level 1 to 17.

This, however, does not include all civil servants, hence, the outcry by soldiers constitutionally required to protect the nation's territorial integrity.

The soldiers noted that their salaries were last reviewed by the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua-led administration which had no meaningful impact due to inflation.

Some of the soldiers, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, said, "Our salary was last increased by late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua and since then, inflation, dollar rise etc has improvised us. Help us make a case for us too."

Another soldier said it has been by the grace of God for him to be able to care for his family with his legitimate salary.

"My brother, I don't blame some soldiers who engage in unwholesome practices to make ends meet. Our pay can hardly take us home and sometimes our allowances are not paid too," he lamented.

When contacted the acting director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen Tukur Gusau said he was not aware of any salary increment.

"If it is true that the military is exempt then you ask those in charge, we don't increase salaries for ourselves. I am not even aware that there is any increase in salaries in the first place."

Maybe you will find out from the relevant authorities. Why was the military excluded because we don't have answers to that kind of questions," he said.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana did not respond to LEADERSHIP enquiries as at the time of filing this report yesterday.