Nigeria: Tinubu Urged to Assess Track Records of Individuals Jostling for SGF, Others

A pro-democracy group, All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Alliance for Good Governance has tasked the President-elect Bola Ahmed-Tinubu to assess individuals lobbying for positions, based on personal track record, and public trust.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday the group's convener, Alhaji Sani Mudi, particularly said they are concerned about the personality of those jostling for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mudi said such a position is of immense significance, and anybody who emerged as SGF must be a viable partner in driving the policy of the government.

"Such a position should be manned by an experienced hand, with a trajectory of excellent service delivery," he said.

Therefore, he called on the President-elect and other APC stakeholders to cede the position to the North Central and make the immediate director general of the presidential campaign, of Tinubu/Shettima, and Plateau State governor, Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong, the next SGF.

The group said, "The dust raised by the same-faith ticket of the APC had really shaken the fabric of the country. As such, the APC should look to the direction of a northern Christian, for balance, inclusiveness, and equity".

He continued, "Lalong fits in perfectly and is cut for the position, he has the capacity and wherewithal to do the job. He has sacrificed and done a lot for the party.

He lost his Senatorial ambition and invested hugely his time, resources and put in everything for the victory of the APC. As such, no amount of compensation is too much."

It also urged the party chieftains from different regions, to join in the call, and intensify efforts in ensuring Lalong gets the position.

"The unity of the country is paramount, we must concentrate on this that will unite us. So let's balance the equation and do the right thing," the group added.