Nigeria: Despite Consensus, South-East Senator-Elect Joins Senate Presidency Race, Writes APC

Despite the resolve by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and governors on the party's platform to settle for consensus candidates, the Senator-elect from the South East, Engr Patrick C. Ndubueze, has joined the race for the Senate presidency of the 10th Assembly.

The party leaders had on Friday settled for Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon Tajudeen Abbas as preferred choices for Senate president and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Our sister publication, LEADERSHIP Sunday, had reported yesterday that stiff opposition was gradually mounting against the consensus candidates of the party, with federal lawmakers in the race for the leadership of the National Assembly not willing to give up their ambitions.

Ndubueze, a new entrant from Imo North Senatorial District, has written a letter to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and all the 109 Senators-elect seeking their support to actualise his ambition to become Senate president.

According to Nwabueze who was first elected member of the House of Representatives representing Okigwe Federal Constituency in Imo State in 1992, the Nigerian Senate has grown into an icon of national democratic trajectory and has, overtime, shown a capacity to rise and fulfill the huge expectations of Nigerians across the nation.

The notification letter to the party states: "Now, in respect of current realities in this time which requires sensitive leadership in the Senate in the moulds of: A focused Leadership, A Leadership that is people's centric and A calm and supportive Leadership.

"Having been persuaded of my track record as a ranking legislator, a politician of more than 35 years standing and a personal character that had stood the test of time for integrity and commitment to the people, I, Engr. Patrick Ndubueze, being a ranking member of the National Assembly, do desire to offer myself to contest the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly strongly believing in my capacity to stand in the roles of the leadership required at this time.

"Sir, I trust that you will bless my aspiration as declared with your active support through appropriate counseling, advices and networking, to ensure that this noble cause sees the light of the day!

"While, I await your kind acceptance of my declaration of intention, sir, please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regards."

Soliciting the support of his colleagues in a letter addressed to individual Senators-elect, Ndubueze also said in the last 32 years, he has remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project, adding that he has been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of the country to positive acclaim.

He wrote: "Distinguished Senator, over the last 32 years, I have remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project. And had always been persuaded that our sovereign advancement inclusive of the desired progressions of millions of Nigerians is better enabled through the instrumentality of appropriately engineered legislations which are superintended by a knowledgeable and motivated political head of the National Assembly who is equipped for thoroughness, moderation and a vision-driven compassion.

"It is for these reasons, and their fulfilment, Distinguished Senator, that I have decided to declare my intention to contest the office of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"I do not treat this declaration lightly, Distinguished Senator. I, indeed, have been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of our country to positive acclaim.

"This letter to your good self is in continuation of the consultation I had embarked upon, by which, I am of the hope that you will avail me a time to physically meet with you, even as I now canvass for your support and advice as we head to the day of the election of the principal officers of the National Assembly.

"While thanking you, profusely, for the opportunity of this engagement, Distinguished Senator, please accept my highest regards for your good self."