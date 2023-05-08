Nigeria: Imo Senator-Elect, Ndubueze, Joins Race - Senate Presidency

Abuja — Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the Imo North Senator-elect, Patrick Ndubueze, has joined the race for the position of Senate President.

Ndubueze was first elected member of the House of Representatives representing Okigwe Federal Constituency in 1992.

The Senator-elect informed the party of his interest to join the race for Senate presidency through a letter addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all the 109 Senators-elect across the country for support to realise this vision.

In a notification letter to the party, Ndubueze thanked the national leadership of APC for the support availed him to emerge as the Senatorial candidate of the party in Imo North Senatorial District, and said his bid was in respect of current realities in this time which required sensitive leadership in the senate in the moulds of focused leadership that is people centric and calm and supportive leadership.

"Having been persuaded of my track record as a ranking legislator, a politician of more than 35 years standing and a personal character that had stood the test of time for integrity and commitment to the people, I, Engr. Patrick Ndubueze, being a ranking member of the National Assembly, do desire to offer myself to contest the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly strongly believing in my capacity to stand in the roles of the leadership required at this time.

"Sir, I trust that you will bless my aspiration as declared with your active support through appropriate counseling, advice and networking, to ensure that this noble cause sees the light of the day! While, I await your kind acceptance of my declaration of intention, sir, please, accept the assurances of my esteemed regards," he said.

While canvassing for the support of his colleagues in a letter addressed to individual Senator-elect, Ndubueze said in the last 32 years, he had remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project, adding that he has been on a consultation frenzy with critical stakeholders across the length and breadth of the country to positive acclaim.

He said it was for these reasons that he had decided to declare his intention to contest the office of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.