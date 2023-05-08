Nigeria: Senate Presidency - Akpabio, Jibrin Visit Ooni of Ife, Seek Royal Blessings

Details of their meeting with the Ife monarch were sketchy at the time of filing this report but photographs showed the monarch placing his hands on the head of Mr Akpabio as a way of giving royal blessings.

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Mr Akpabio was accompanied by the senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibirin, and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi .

Mr Akpabio is one of the leading aspirants for the senate president in the 10th National Assembly. Mr Jibirin has reportedly settled for Deputy Senate President.

Other Senators-elect who are still in the race are Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Osita Izunaso (Imo) Sani Musa (Niger) and Patrick Ndubueze (Imo).

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, had recently announced that governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Mr Akpabio as the president of the Senate and Mr Jibril, his deputy.

Mr Umahi, a senator-elect and one of the contenders for the position, had also stepped down and endorsed Mr Akpabio.

When asked for confirmation, one of the press officers of the Ooni of Ife, Adetoyese Yusuf, said he was not aware of the meeting.

When our reporter sent the pictures to his WhatsApp for confirmation, Mr Yusuf claimed that the pictures were not taken in the palace.

The media aide to the Ooni of Ife, Moses Olafare, did not respond to calls and messages sent to his phone.

The National Assembly will be inaugurated in June.