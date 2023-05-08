Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Bendel Insurance Seal Super-Six Slot As Kwara United Escape Relegation

While some teams have lost their elite status and are now relegated to NNL, a few others are on course to compete for the title in the season-ending Super Six.

There was plenty of drama in the penultimate games of the regular season in the Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday.

While some teams have lost their elite status and are now relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL), a few others are on course to compete for the title in the season-ending Super Six.

Enyimba and Wikki Tourists secured the biggest wins on Sunday but Remo Stars recorded one of the most stunning results in Jos against Plateau United.

The People's Elephant set the tone for the day with a mouth-watering 5-0 win over Gombe United with the league's top scorer Emeka Obioma scoring a hat trick.

Ikenna Cooper and Sadiq Abubakar were the other goal scorers in the game as Enyimba moved closer to securing one of the tickets for the Super Six.

In Jos, Remo Stars stunned their host Plateau United in a fiercely contested encounter at the New City Stadium.

After a barren first half, Saidu Salisu finally put Plateau United in front in the 70th minute but Adams Olalekan equalised for the visitors 10 minutes after.

Olalekan Adebayo sealed the game for the Sky Blue Boys in the 88th minute to earn them a vital 1-2 win which puts them in good stead to qualify for the season-ending Super Six.

In Benin, Sikiru Alimi pulled Shooting Stars' level in the 85th minute after Ismael Sarki shot Bendel Insurance ahead in the 62nd minute as the game ended 1-1.

Despite another draw, Bendel Insurance have qualified for the Super Six with 33 points.

Crucial results

Elsewhere, Ibrahim Yahaya netted the only goal of the game as Kwara United defeated Nasarawa United by a lone goal at the Akure Township stadium.

The victory was crucial for Kabiru Dogo's side as the Harmony Boys have officially escaped relegation this season.

Unfortunately for Nasarawa United, they will be going down to the NNL with Sunday's defeat.

In Bauchi, goals from Ahmed Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar, Samuel Stone, and an own goal ensured that Wikki Tourists thrashed the visiting Abia Warriors 4-0.

Rivers United also bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Bayelsa United in Port-Harcourt while Ubong Friday scored twice as Akwa United defeated El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in Uyo.

The defeat suffered by El-Kanemi Warriors also meant they have been relegated back to the NNL after another unsuccessful campaign in the elite cadre.

In Minna, Sunshine Stars were sparkling bright; thrashing their host Niger Tornadoes 0-2.

NPFL - Group A MD17 Results:

- Plateau Utd 1-2 Remo Stars

- Bendel Insurance 1-1 3SC

- Enyimba 5-0 Gombe Utd

- Kwara Utd 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

- Akwa Utd 2-0 El-kanemi.

Implications:

* Nasarawa Utd & El-kanemi RELEGATED.

* Bendel Insurance have sealed their place in the Super Six

Group A Log:

1. Insurance - 33pts √

2. Enyimba - 31pts

3. Remo Stars - 30pts

4. Akwa Utd - 29pts.

Enyimba, Remo Stars & Akwa Utd are to battle for the two Super 6 tickets left in Group A.

Final Day Fixtures:

* Remo Stars vs Kwara Utd

* 3SC vs Enyimba

* Gombe Utd vs Akwa Utd.

There is indeed plenty to look forward to on the final day of action in Group A

NPFL - Group B MD17 Results:

Tornadoes 0-2 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada FC 1-1 Lobi Stars

Doma Utd 0-0 Rangers

Wikki Tourists 4-0 Abia Warriors

Rivers Utd 2-1 Bayelsa Utd.

Implications:

* Dakkada FC are officially relegated to the NNL after four seasons in the elite cadre.

* Six clubs are still in contention for the three Super 6 spots Group. Lobi Stars & Rivers Utd are the frontrunners in the race

* Wikki & Bayelsa Utd will battle for survival, as one of the clubs will join Dakkada FC in the NNL.