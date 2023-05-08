Nigeria: Visit to Soyinka - His Reputation As a Fighter for Justice, Equity's Legendary - Obi

8 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has visited Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka at his country home in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obi, in statement after the visit, said: "Today, I visited one of Nigeria's most revered figures and an international literary icon, Prof. Soyinka. Prof Soyinka has been my father whom I hold in very esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

"His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will never ignore them.

"I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater, and more inclusive Nigeria.

"I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the out break of civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.

"I cherish this Sunday visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the obidient family."

