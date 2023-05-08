Liberia: Local Group Seeks to Improve Sanitation in Monrovia

A local group calling itself Movement For Change (MOC) has embarked on efforts to improve sanitation across Monrovia and its surroundings.

The group is made up of mostly youths between the ages of 18-35. It has complained about the poor sanitation issues in Monrovia and other communities.

It believes that poor sanitation results in several health complications in society, deaths, and a short life span for the youthful population.

MOC said this needs the government's attention.

Nellyville Mohammed, head of the local sanitation group, acknowledged that the effect of poor sanitation poses serious threats to human lives.

Nellyville stated that the MOC is here to get the job done across the length and breadth of Liberia.

He called for support from the government, individuals, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to expand the project into other communities.

Since its establishment, MOC has embarked on "Healthy Community, Healthy Life" sanitation programs across Paynesville. Communities targeted include 72nd, Police Academy, Neezo, and the commercial hub, Redlight.

Mohammed said cleaning the communities requires collective efforts, including residents whom he said are mostly at risk.

According to him, backyard wastes, garbage, and dumpsites in these communities cause serious health hazards.

He urged the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) to institute measures in line with the laws and city ordinances that require everyone to get involved.

Mohammed believes that Liberia can be a clean place if sanitation is addressed with the collective support of every Liberian.

He pledged his group's commitment to improving and resolving the challenges in the sector if the necessary support is given.