Nigeria: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - FRSC Tells Travellers to Seek Alternative Routes

8 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

FRSC advises Lagos-bound travellers to use the Ikorodu through Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, and Epe for Lagos routes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised travellers using the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to explore alternative ways due to a road traffic crash along the route.

The Corps spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement in Abuja.

Mr Kazeem said the crash involving a tanker occurred in the early hours of Sunday under the Ibafo pedestrian bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway.

He said the FRSC officers and some security agencies had been on top of the situation since the occurrence of the crash.

He added that the contents of the fallen vehicle had been successfully trans-loaded into another one while men of the Ogun State Fire Service had proceeded to refill their water tank.

"Unfortunately, some inpatient drivers who choose to drive against the flow of traffic from all available exit points have done so, thereby causing traffic jams.

"This is however, not only for the outward Lagos section where the RTC occurred alone but also, the inward Lagos section as well.

"All road users going into and out of Lagos are therefore advised to explore alternative routes.

"Such routes include Ikorodu through Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, and Epe for Lagos bound vehicles, " he said.

He advised some to ply Abeokuta through Sagamu Interchange as well for their own good.

