Nigeria: Tiwa Savage's Epic Performance At King Charles III's Coronation Concert

8 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Solution Emmanuel

It was the first time a Nigerian artiste would perform at the royal coronation.

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage made history Sunday evening when she performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle in England.

It was the first time a Nigerian artiste would perform at the royal coronation and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Over 20000 people attended the Coronation concert, organised by the BBC, while, globally, over 18 million people viewed it.

A high point of her performance was the two 'Bata' (Talking drums) drummers who came to play beside her leaving the well-packed concert attendees screaming with Joy.

Tiwa, who thrilled the audience with her beautiful voice, rendered "Keys to the Kingdom," a song she recorded with Mr Eazi and featured on Beyoncé's album "The Lion King" released in July 2019.

When Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records released Beyonce's Lion King: The Gift album with stellar features from artistes around the globe, no one foresaw any of these songs becoming one to feature at a king's coronation.

'Keys to the Kingdom', a song by Nigerian artistes Mr Eazi and Tiwa Savage, is one of 27 songs Beyonce did not sing but wrote and produced.

The inspirational song is a blend of the traditional Yoruba language and English that aims to motivate one to keep pushing through and defeat doubts.

Tiwa, who looked stunning in a regal green dress designed by Lanre Da Silva, was introduced as the Queen of Afrobeats.She performed on the large stage, accompanied by an orchestra that included violinists, drummers, and backup singers who sang in Yoruba and English.

The concert also featured performances from global music icons like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.