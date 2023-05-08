Nigeria's Presidential Election Petition Court Begins Inaugural Sitting (Live Updates)

Members of the panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court will be unveiled at the inaugural sitting on Monday.

The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja is set to commence hearing on the complaints filed by opposition political parties and their candidates challenging the president-elect, Bola Tinubu's victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the 25 February poll.

However, some opposition candidates with their parties had filed their petitions within 21 days of INEC announcing the results of the results on 1 March, to challenge the outcome.

The petitioners include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party, with its candidate, Peter Obi.

The rest are the Action Alliance (AA), the Action Peoples Party (APP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The petitioners allege INEC's non-compliance with the Electoral Act as well as other fraudulent practices by Mr Tinubu and his agents during the election.

With Mr Tinubu's victory mired in unprecedented litigation, the election petition court commences sitting today, Monday, to determine the disputes.

A five-member panel of justices most likely to be presided over by Monica Dongban-Mensem, the President of the Court of Appeal, will conduct the pre-hearing session of the petition court on Monday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Members of the panel will be known for the first time at the proceedings.

At Monday's proceedings, the panel will be inaugurated while the template for adjudicating on the various petitions will be reeled out.

PREMIUM TIMES is in court to bring you live updates of the sitting.

Inaugural sitting held between 9.14am and 10.30am.

10.30am: Panel went on a break.

10:45am: Court resumes sitting.

10:46am: Action Alliance's petition called.

Lawyers announce appearance.

10:47am: AA's national chairman, Adekunle Omo-Aje, announces appearance in court.

10:48am: Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, introduces self as Mr Tinubu's representative.

10:48am: Court says Mr Lalong cannot represent Mr Tinubu, but APC.

10:50 a.m: Oba Maduabuchi (SAN) announces appearance for the AA party.

10:56am: Confusion ensues as Malachi Umuebe also announces appearance for the AA party.