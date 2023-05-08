Nigeria: Presidential Election Petition Court Assures Litigants of Justice

The Presidential Election Petition Court sought the cooperation of lawyers and litigants at its inaugural sitting on Monday.

The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja has assured litigants that it would do justice to all petitions before it.

A five-member panel of the court led by Haruna Tsammani, gave the assurance on Monday at its inaugural sitting at the headquarters of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Mr Tsammani, who heads the Abuja division of the appellate court, advised lawyers against frivolous applications that could delay proceedings at the court.

"Knowing full well that election matters are time-bound; let us avoid unnecessary time wasting applications."

The justice sought the cooperation of lawyers, saying "let us avoid making sensational comments or statements."

Mr Tsammani noted that the court "will look at the substance of the case(s) rather than unnecessary technical arguments, so that everyone that leaves here will be satisfied that justice has been done."

Members of the panel are: Haruna Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, Abba Mohammed and Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf

Lawyers pledge cooperation

In response to the court's appeal, Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and lead lawyer to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, said lawyers were ready to cooperate with the court.

"We are not unmindful of our responsibilities as members of the Bar. I want to assure your Lordships of our unflinching supports.

"Whatever the court wants to do to accelerate the matters, we are ready to give the court our support," Mr Olanipekun, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Body of Benchers, said.

Speaking in the same vein, Labour Party's lawyer, Levy Uzoukwu, and Chris Uche of the PDP, both SAN, pledged their support to the court.

Mr Uzoukwu said the court's decision would deepen Nigeria's election jurisprudence.

The court stood down its proceedings till 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, arrived the Court after the inaugural session.