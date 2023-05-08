Nigeria: Despite My Love for Acting, My Son Prefers to Be Footballer - Ali Nuhu

"And as a father, when you discover your child's interest is in something other than what you wanted for him, all you should do is support and encourage him."

Kannywood star Ali Nuhu has said that despite his love for acting and his love for his son Ahmad, to emulate him, he could not but allow Ahmad to follow his interest in football.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday, Nuhu said, " I would have loved to be acting beside my son Ahmed who is 16 years old, but Ahmad insisted that he would rather be a footballer. And as a father, when you discover your child's interest is in something other than what you want for him, all you should do is support and encourage him".

Ahmad has been featured in Hausa movies like Zuri'a, Bin Ali, Uba da Da, Ba Maraya, Buri uku a Duniya and others.

Speaking about his daughter Fatima, Nuhu said she is studing International Relations and is at 300 level.

"Fatima is doing just good. She is among the top students in her class.

The actor also spoke on the Kannywood industry in general. He mentioned that the Hausa film industry is doing good now that it is aired online and on cable TV.

"We have progress now; the issue of piracy is reduced to the minimum. Our movies are now aired on the internet, Amazon, and Netflix, also in YouTube and cable TV channels. The VCD thing is over.

Ali Nuhu is popularly referred to as Sarki, meaning King of Kannywood, for his massive contribution to the growth of the Kannywood industry.

He has brought and mentored now-famous actors like Rahama Sadau, Nafeesat Abdullahi, Nuhu Abdullahi, Adam Zango and many others.