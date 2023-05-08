Nigerians Tasked As Team Baba Wins Abuja Fitness and Wellness Soccer Event Propels Crystal Palace U21 to Cup Finals

8 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

President, Junior Chambers International (JCI) of Abuja, Olubunmi Ajayi, we has called on Nigerians to take their mental and physical health needs very seriously, by regularly keeping fit and engaging in routine sporting activities.

Ajayi stated this, while declaring open the eleventh edition of the annual sports fiesta for people of all ages, on Saturday, at HOFK Gardens in Utako District, Abuja.

The events, which were carefully selected to help both the young and elderly keep fit and maintain wellness through sports, was tagged "all can play the game" with the participants battling it out for medals and cash prizes in ayoo, scrabble, monopoly, ludoand table tennis.

Kids were also on hand to also showcase their skills in athletics with boys and girls competing in 100m race, board football.

The football match between Aso ladies and Abuja Unity ladies ended in a draw at regulation time, but Abuja Unity ladies went on to win it 2-1 in penalty shootouts.

Team Baba and Team Yara locked horns in the men's football match, which pitched the young against the elderly.

Goalkeeper of Baba FC, was outstanding between the sticks while showing that experience is the best teacher and ensured that Baba FC emerged victorious via a penalty shootout.

Just like winners in other categories, the team were presented with medals and cash reward for emerged champions 2023

