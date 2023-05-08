Nigeria: Drake Reveals Father Is Part Nigerian

Multiple award-winning Canadian singer, Drake, has revealed that his father has Nigerian roots. The entertainer shared a result of his father, Dennis Graham's ancestry which revealed that he was 30% Nigerian.

According to the screenshot, which the singer shared on his verified Instagram account story which has thoroughly thrilled his Nigerian fan base, his father's DNA is 30% Nigerian; 28% Cameroonian; Congolese and Western Bantu; 11% Ivory Coasterian and Ghanaian; and 8% West and Northern European.

On Instagram, where he has over 138 million followers, Drake wrote, "This is my Dad's results. Does this mean I'm a Naija man finally?"

Born Aubrey Drake Graham on October 24, 1986, the entertainer is a Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter. An influential figure in contemporary popular music, Drake has been credited for popularising singing and R&B sensibilities in hip hop.

Drake is a father to one son who was born on October 11, 2017, to French painter and former model Sophie Brussaux whose pregnancy was the subject of several rumours after featuring in an article in early 2017.

After the nature of the pair's relationship was discussed in American rapper, Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon", Drake confirmed his fatherhood on the album Scorpion in 2018, citing a desire for his child's privacy.