Nigeria: Court Asks Lawyers to Avoid Technicalities, Focus On Substance of Election Petition

The Presidential Election Petition Court had its inaugural sitting on Monday.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja, on Monday, asked lawyers representing all petitioners to avoid unnecessary technicalities and address the substance of their cases.

The five-member panel led by Haruna Tsammani said this at the inaugural sitting of the panel.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the panel started sitting on Monday to hear petitions filed by aggrieved presidential candidates who are challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the disputed 2023 presidential election.

NAN also reports that other members of the panel are Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Ugo and Abbah Mohammed.

In his opening speech, Mr Tsammani urged the lawyers not to engage in unnecessary technicalities as such could cause delays in the expeditious hearing of the petitions.

"Election is time-bound, let us not waste unnecessary time, let us cooperate with each other so that everyone will leave here satisfied.

"Avoid unnecessary technicalities, we are determined to look at all the matters brought before us.

"Let us look at what is good for our country and avoid time-wasting applications," he said.

He said there were five petitions and the first three petitions would be heard on Monday while the last two would be heard on Tuesday.

Responding, Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said that as lawyers, they were bound by the law and would adhere strictly to the rule of law throughout the proceedings.

Mr Olanipekun gave the assurance that the lawyers would give their full support to the cause.

Other senior advocates also agreed with Mr Olanipekun.

NAN also reports that shortly after the judges recessed after the opening to prepare to hear the petitions, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, walked into the courtroom and exchanged pleasantries with lawyers and litigants in court.

NAN recalls that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, had declared Tinubu the winner of the 25 February presidential election.

Dissatisfied with the announcement, the candidates of the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others filed their petitions to challenge the victory of the APC and Mr Tinubu.

Members of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) would adjudicate on all petitions filed against the declaration of Mr Tinubu and the APC as winners of the disputed 2023 presidential election. (NAN)