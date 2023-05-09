South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal on High Alert for Potential Floods - South African News Briefs - May 9, 2023

KwaZulu-Natal on High Alert for Possible Floods as Heavy Rains Loom

KwaZulu-Natal is still reeling from last year's floods, now residents are bracing for another bout of heavy rain, reports eNCA. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a warning of possible floods in the area. Fifteen municipalities have been placed on high alert, and disaster management teams are on standby. The province is still recovering from floods that occurred in April 2022, which caused over 400 fatalities.

Police Arrest 'Most Wanted' Rhino Poacher

Odis Maluleke, one of the country's most wanted rhino poaching suspects, has been rearrested by the police after being on the run for over four years, reports TimesLive. The arrest was made in a coordinated operation near the Kruger National Park. Maluleke was found at a tavern near White River, and the police believe he was planning to enter the park. He had three outstanding warrants of arrest for separate court trials, and he had previously been arrested for several offenses related to rhino poaching, trespassing, possession of unlicensed firearms, and illegal possession of ammunition. He will remain in custody and will join his two co-accused, Solly Silaule and Sam Khoza, in the dock after they appeared in court last month.

KwaZulu Natal Teen Dies in 'Accidental Shooting'

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in what appears to be an accidental shooting in the Stanger area of KwaZulu-Natal, reports News24. According to IPSS Medical Rescue, two teenage boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally discharged, with one of the boys sustaining a fatal gunshot wound. The second boy was unharmed. The KwaDukuza police are investigating the incident.

