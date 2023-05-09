South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal on High Alert for Potential Floods - South African News Briefs - May 9, 2023

Supplied
Flood damage in Pinetown KwaZulu-Natal
9 May 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

KwaZulu-Natal on High Alert for Possible Floods as Heavy Rains Loom

KwaZulu-Natal is still reeling from last year's floods, now residents are bracing for another bout of heavy rain, reports eNCA. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a warning of possible floods in the area. Fifteen municipalities have been placed on high alert, and disaster management teams are on standby. The province is still recovering from floods that occurred in April 2022, which caused over 400 fatalities.

Police Arrest 'Most Wanted' Rhino Poacher  

Odis Maluleke, one of the country's most wanted rhino poaching suspects, has been rearrested by the police after being on the run for over four years, reports TimesLive. The arrest was made in a coordinated operation near the Kruger National Park. Maluleke was found at a tavern near White River, and the police believe he was planning to enter the park. He had three outstanding warrants of arrest for separate court trials, and he had previously been arrested for several offenses related to rhino poaching, trespassing, possession of unlicensed firearms, and illegal possession of ammunition. He will remain in custody and will join his two co-accused, Solly Silaule and Sam Khoza, in the dock after they appeared in court last month.

KwaZulu Natal Teen Dies in 'Accidental Shooting'

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in what appears to be an accidental shooting in the Stanger area of KwaZulu-Natal, reports News24. According to IPSS Medical Rescue, two teenage boys were playing with a firearm when it accidentally discharged, with one of the boys sustaining a fatal gunshot wound. The second boy was unharmed. The KwaDukuza police are investigating the incident.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.